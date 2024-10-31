AD
Nashville Notes: Jordan Davis’ ‘I Ain’t Sayin” + Megan Moroney’s festive surprise

todayOctober 31, 2024

Jordan Davis recently made a stop at The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform his latest single, “I Ain’t Sayin’.” If you missed it, you can watch the full performance now on YouTube.

Megan Moroney‘s set to drop a three-track holiday EP titled Blue Christmas …duh on Thursday night. “well since it comes out tonight, i guess now would be a good time to let y’all know I recorded a lil 3 song holiday EP that features 2 original songs & a cover of a classic,” Megan shares in her announcement Reel on Instagram.

Kacey Musgraves, Megan Moroney, Maren Morris, Wyatt Flores and Tanner Usrey have been added to the Extra Innings Festival lineup, taking place Feb. 28 to March 1 in Tempe, Arizona. You can grab tickets beginning Thursday at 12 p.m. PT at inningsfestival.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

