AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Kacey Musgraves’ anniversary + Trisha Yearwood’s date with Rosanne Cash

todayJune 23, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Colbie Caillat‘s new duet with Ryan Hurd, “Can’t Say No,” drops Friday, following recent collabs with Russell Dickerson and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Rosanne Cash and Trisha Yearwood will play a special show Sept. 12 at Riceland Hall inside Arkansas State’s Fowler Center. Proceeds benefit the preservation of the boyhood home of Rosanne’s father, Johnny Cash, in Dyess, Arkansas.

Kacey Musgraves is marking the 10th anniversary of her second record, Pageant Material, with special merch and autographed CDs. It was nominated for album honors at both the CMA Awards and the Grammys.  

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%