AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Kameron Marlowe teases collab + Sam Hunt’s onstage gender reveal

todayJuly 31, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Lainey Wilson and Chris Young have been announced as the headliners for the 2025 Gulf Coast Jam. The festival will take place at Panama City Beach from May 30 to June 1, with the full lineup to be revealed soon. Tickets are available now at gulfcoastjam.com.

Kameron Marlowe is teasing a duet version of his song “High Hopes.” “High Hopes with…,” he captioned his Instagram Reel teaser. “High Hopes” is off Kameron’s sophomore album, Keepin’ The Lights On, which arrived in May.

Sam Hunt recently helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby at a show. “We’re going to find out whether it’s going to be a little boy [or] a little girl. OK, I have scrolled down and I now see whether it’s going to be a boy or girl,” Sam says in the video while up onstage with the soon-to-be parents. You can watch the full clip now on Sam’s social platform X.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%