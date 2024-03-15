AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Kameron Marlowe’s ‘Keepin’ The Lights On’ + Kylie Morgan’s Gold

todayMarch 15, 2024

Kameron Marlowe has announced his sophomore album, Keepin’ The Lights On, with the release of its title track. “I feel like I discovered a lot about myself while making this record. I got to reflect on a lot of life from when I was a kid to life today. This album explores everything from loss to love, depression to joy, and overcoming the voices in your head telling you you’re not good enough,” shares Kameron. Keepin’ The Lights On drops May 31 and can be preordered now.

Kylie Morgan recently celebrated the RIAA Gold certification of “If He Wanted to He Would.” “I have no words,” Kylie says on Instagram. “When I contain myself I will have more to say but for right now..WE’RE FREAKIN GOLD BABY!!!!!” “If He Wanted to He Would” can be found on Kylie’s debut album, Making It Up As I Go.

“Red Light” hitmaker David Nail is paying homage to his late grandfather with “If I Could Call.” Of his new song, David shares, “My Grandaddy was my hero and having a son, who I could name after him, was something I dreamed of my entire adult life. This is a tribute to him as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a wonderful man!”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

