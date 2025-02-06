AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Kameron Marlowe’s ‘Leaving’ + Brett Eldredge’s ‘Mine’

todayFebruary 6, 2025

Kameron Marlowe‘s dropping “How’s the Leaving Going” on Friday. It’ll be the latest preview of his forthcoming album, Sad Songs for the Soul, arriving Feb. 21.

Brett Eldredge‘s also releasing a new song on Friday, called “You’ll Be Mine.” Brett shared the news on social platform X alongside visuals of him wearing a suit on the beach.

Jake Owen has announced his upcoming The Driftwood Ramble Tour, which is set to hit Council Bluffs, Dubuque, Windsor, Niagara Falls and more beginning May 30. For tickets and presale information, visit Jake’s X and website.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

