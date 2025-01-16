Nashville Notes: Kashus Culpepper’s ‘After Me’ + Maggie Rose’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ debut

Big Loud Records’ new artist Kashus Culpepper has dropped a cinematic music video for his haunting heartbreak number, “After Me.” “I’m a huge fan of movies,” says Kashus. “Really love the art of it all – which is why it was important for my first video to incorporate elements of my favorite films and music videos.”

Ryan Larkins has shared a snippet of an unreleased and as-yet-untitled new song. The reflective, life-inspired number offers the lyrics: “But time has a way of changing things as it marches on/ Then you grow up/ Then you know what/ Something in you shows up/ That you thought you left behind/ Right there and then you find/ You never outgrew it/ There’s more to it/ Than the old two-lane that runs through it/ That nowhere town and all those memories with it/ One day you leave/ Then one day you blink/ And you miss it.”

Maggie Rose was on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday to perform “No One Gets Out Alive,” the title track of her Grammy-nominated new album. If you missed her performance, you can rewatch it now on YouTube.