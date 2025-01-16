AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Kashus Culpepper’s ‘After Me’ + Maggie Rose’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ debut

todayJanuary 16, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Big Loud Records’ new artist Kashus Culpepper has dropped a cinematic music video for his haunting heartbreak number, “After Me.” “I’m a huge fan of movies,” says Kashus. “Really love the art of it all – which is why it was important for my first video to incorporate elements of my favorite films and music videos.”

Ryan Larkins has shared a snippet of an unreleased and as-yet-untitled new song. The reflective, life-inspired number offers the lyrics: “But time has a way of changing things as it marches on/ Then you grow up/ Then you know what/ Something in you shows up/ That you thought you left behind/ Right there and then you find/ You never outgrew it/ There’s more to it/ Than the old two-lane that runs through it/ That nowhere town and all those memories with it/ One day you leave/ Then one day you blink/ And you miss it.”

Maggie Rose was on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday to perform “No One Gets Out Alive,” the title track of her Grammy-nominated new album. If you missed her performance, you can rewatch it now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%