Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Kassi Ashton covers Beyoncé + Maggie Rose on ‘Today’

todayApril 3, 2024

Kassi Ashton took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share an acoustic cover of Beyoncé‘s new Miley Cyrus-assisted song, “II Most Wanted.” The track’s off Bey’s Cowboy Carter.

Maggie Rose was on NBC’s Today with Hoda & Jenna to perform “No One Gets Out Alive.” The soul-stirring tune is the title track of her forthcoming Big Loud Records debut album, arriving April 5. 

The Riverfront Revival is returning for a third consecutive year on October 11 and 12. Among those performing are Hootie & the Blowfish, Hailey Whitters, Jamey Johnson and Sister Hazel. Tickets are available now at Riverfront Revival’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

