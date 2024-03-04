AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Kassi Ashton’s “Called Crazy” + Maggie Rose’s album news

todayMarch 4, 2024

Kassi Ashton has dropped a new track, “Called Crazy.” “This was just one, single, universal bit of truth that I think all women would agree with; any man who has ever called me crazy, has called me again,” Kassi says of her song, which she wrote with Emily Weisband and Jared Keim. “I’ve been playing this out live here and there for the past six months and the screams I get from the women of the crowd after the first chorus hits tells me I was right in my assumption.”

Maggie Rose has announced her forthcoming album, No One Gets Out Alive, with the release of its title track. “I want people to hear the urgency in the song and stop dwelling on what they’re missing out on- the present is all you have, so make the most of it,” says Maggie. No One Gets Out Alive drops April 5 and can be preordered now.

Little Big Town is headed to the U.K. in September for their Friends Of Mine Tour. Presale begins Tuesday, March 5, before the general sale on Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find a full list of dates on Little Big Town’s website. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

