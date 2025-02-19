AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Kat Luna joins Sony Music Nashville + Craig Campbell’s music video

February 19, 2025

AD

Kat Luna, formerly of now-defunct duo Kat & Alex, has inked a solo artist deal with Sony Music Nashville. “I’m so excited and grateful to start my journey as a solo artist with Sony Music Nashville, I’m thankful for them believing in me and my music,” Kat shares in a release. Kat’s latest song is “Happiest I’ve Ever Been,” out now on digital platforms.

Craig Campbell is dropping a music video for his latest track, “Missing You,” on Friday at 10 a.m. You can check out a snippet now on Craig’s social platform X.

Clay Walker is hitting the road beginning March 1 for his Drive Me Smooth Tour. “I am excited for the year ahead! New music, lots of tour dates, and the opportunity to engage the world’s greatest fans, has me smiling and ready to take to the roads that lead me straight to you!” Clay shares. Additionally, Clay will release a new song, “Cowboys in Heaven,” on Feb. 28.

AD

Written by: ABC News

