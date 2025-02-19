Nashville Notes: Kat Luna joins Sony Music Nashville + Craig Campbell’s music video

Kat Luna, formerly of now-defunct duo Kat & Alex, has inked a solo artist deal with Sony Music Nashville. “I’m so excited and grateful to start my journey as a solo artist with Sony Music Nashville, I’m thankful for them believing in me and my music,” Kat shares in a release. Kat’s latest song is “Happiest I’ve Ever Been,” out now on digital platforms.

Craig Campbell is dropping a music video for his latest track, “Missing You,” on Friday at 10 a.m. You can check out a snippet now on Craig’s social platform X.