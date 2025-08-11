AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Kathy Mattea’s Opry induction + Tracy Lawrence’s 20th turkey fry

todayAugust 11, 2025

Known for hits like “18 Wheels and a Dozen Roses,” “Where’ve You Been” and “Come from the Heart,” Grammy winner Kathy Mattea will be inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 11. 

Tracy Lawrence‘s 20th Mission: Possible turkey fry and benefit concert will take place Nov. 25. The turkey fry itself starts in the early-morning hours at the Nashville Fairgrounds, with the show taking place that night at Luke Combs‘ Category 10 in downtown Nashville. This year’s event aims to feed more than 32,000 people through the Nashville Rescue Mission.

You can check out Ashley Monroe‘s new video for “Moth” now, from her sixth studio album, Tennessee Lightning, which came out Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

