Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Baggage’ + the passing of a Hee Haw icon

todayApril 24, 2025

Hee Haw star and gospel singer Lulu Roman passed away Wednesday in Bellingham, Washington, at the age of 78, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She’d moved to the Northwest seven months ago to be with her son.

Kelsea Ballerini‘s new single is the Patterns track “Baggage,” a fan favorite from her 36-city arena tour.

Brothers Osborne, Kacey Musgraves, Michelle Branch, Cage the Elephant and more are set to play the A Big Night for a Little Sister benefit May 5 at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl to help Amanda “Mandy” Pence in her battle with cancer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

