Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Kenny Chesney’s catch-up with Jimmy Fallon + Jo Dee Messina’s The Caverns show

todayJanuary 17, 2025

Kenny Chesney was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to chat about his newly announced 12-date residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere, how he almost had Taylor Swift as an opening act, his friendship with the late Jimmy Buffett, being pranked by Megan Moroney and more. If you missed the interview, you can watch it now on YouTube.

Eli Young Band has dropped a new track, “What Do Lonely People Do.” Lead singer Mike Eli shares, “It really is one of my favorite songs that I’ve written in a long time – but because my wife and I have been married for many, many years now and have an incredible marriage, I had to dig deep for it. Basically, I don’t know what I would do if I had to jump into the dating pool again. I wouldn’t even know where to start. For me it’s like, ‘That is not a choice,’ so I wanted to find a way to capture a person like that.”

Jo Dee Messina is headed to The Caverns, a concert venue deep underground in Grundy County, Tennessee, on June 8 for a one-night-only show. Tickets are available now at thecaverns.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

