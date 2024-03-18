Nashville notes: Kip Moore parts from MCA, Dylan Marlowe’s “Bat Outta Hell”

Kip Moore has parted ways with his longtime label home, MCA Nashville. “I’m not sure where I’ll end up (currently having those discussions), but in the meantime, doing a record completely independent for the first time in my career has been something [I] can’t put into words,” Kip wrote after thanking the team at MCA. You can read Kip’s announcement in full on Instagram.

Dylan Marlowe‘s new track, “Bat Outta Hell – With a Boat on the Back,” has arrived. The heartbreak number, which chronicles a guy’s desperate attempt at saving a relationship, was penned by Dylan, Jessie Jo Dillon and Kyle Fishman.

Warren Zeiders has dropped a piano version of his latest song, “Heartbreaker.” It follows the February deluxe release of Warren’s debut album, Pretty Little Poison.