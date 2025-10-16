AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Kip Moore’s ‘Crown’ + ZBB’s 2 new tunes

todayOctober 16, 2025

Two new tracks from Zac Brown Band‘s album Love & Fear will arrive on Friday: “Hard Run,” featuring Marcus King, and “The Sum.” The complete record drops Dec. 5. 

LeAnn Rimes guests on the new version of “Portland, Maine” with singer/songwriter Donovan Woods. Tim McGraw originally recorded the track for 2014’s Sundown Heaven Town. 

Kip Moore will drop his new track, “The Crown,” on Friday. It’s his first new music since the deluxe edition of Solitary Tracks came out in August. 

Written by: ABC News

