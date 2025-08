Kip Moore will headline the Busch Light Summer Music Series concert Aug. 31 before the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 at South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway.

Jordan Davis celebrated the chart-topping success of “I Ain’t Sayin'” Tuesday with a party at One Garage in Nashville, ahead of the release of his album Learn the Hard Way on Aug. 15.

The new radio single from Tyler Rich is “When?” You can check out the song’s music video on YouTube now.