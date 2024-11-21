AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Kip’s new music + Jameson’s covering Merle Haggard’s ‘Silver Wings’

todayNovember 21, 2024

Kip Moore is set to release two new songs tomorrow. The news arrived on the social platform X alongside a presale link and project cover art featuring a monochrome shot of Kip onstage. 

Another artist releasing a two-pack is “Cold Beer Calling My Name” singer Jameson Rodgers. The tracks, “I’m Drinkin Tonight” and a cover of Merle Haggard‘s “Silver Wings” with Jameson’s dad, drop Friday, and you can check out snippets now on X.

“Sunshine & Whiskey” hitmaker Frankie Ballard returns with a new EP, Dirty Church Clothes, on Friday. Frankie announced the rollout on Thursday alongside a reveal of the project’s cover art.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

