Nashville Notes: Kip’s new track + Callista and Scotty’s “Gettin’ Old”

Kip Moore has announced the Sept. 20 release of his new song, “Live Here to Work.” You can check out his announcement on social platform X and presave the track to hear it as soon as it drops.

Callista Clark has released a music video for her Scotty McCreery-assisted song, “Gettin’ Old.” You can watch it now on YouTube.

Dylan Scott hopped on social media to tease a forthcoming tune, “Country Till I Die,” with a little assistance from his son Beckett. Hear the track and watch the father and son duo in action on X.