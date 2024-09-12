AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Kip’s new track + Callista and Scotty’s “Gettin’ Old”

todaySeptember 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Kip Moore has announced the Sept. 20 release of his new song, “Live Here to Work.” You can check out his announcement on social platform X and presave the track to hear it as soon as it drops.

Callista Clark has released a music video for her Scotty McCreery-assisted song, “Gettin’ Old.” You can watch it now on YouTube.

Dylan Scott hopped on social media to tease a forthcoming tune, “Country Till I Die,” with a little assistance from his son Beckett. Hear the track and watch the father and son duo in action on X.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%