Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson on ‘Today’ + Zach Bryan’s ‘The Great American Bar Scene’

Lainey Wilson appeared on NBC’s Today to chat about her forthcoming new album, Whirlwind, and perform “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” “Heart Like a Truck,” “Watermelon Moonshine,” “Country’s Cool Again” and “Hang Tight Honey.” You can watch the full performances and interview clips on Today‘s website.

Zach Bryan has announced his upcoming album, The Great American Bar Scene, arriving July 4. The 18-track project will feature 17 songs and one poem. To read more about the inspiration behind the album, check out Zach’s Instagram. A two-LP version of The Great American Bar Scene is available for preorder now.

Miranda Lambert is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her Carrie Underwood-assisted duet, “Somethin’ Bad,” with a new behind-the-scenes video. You can watch it on YouTube.