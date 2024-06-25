AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson on ‘Today’ + Zach Bryan’s ‘The Great American Bar Scene’

todayJune 25, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Lainey Wilson appeared on NBC’s Today to chat about her forthcoming new album, Whirlwind, and perform “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” “Heart Like a Truck,” “Watermelon Moonshine,” “Country’s Cool Again” and “Hang Tight Honey.” You can watch the full performances and interview clips on Today‘s website.

Zach Bryan has announced his upcoming album, The Great American Bar Scene, arriving July 4. The 18-track project will feature 17 songs and one poem. To read more about the inspiration behind the album, check out Zach’s Instagram. A two-LP version of The Great American Bar Scene is available for preorder now.

Miranda Lambert is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her Carrie Underwood-assisted duet, “Somethin’ Bad,” with a new behind-the-scenes video. You can watch it on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%