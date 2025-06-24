AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson’s Beatles cover + Niko Moon’s Palm Tour

todayJune 24, 2025

The Toby Keith Foundation raised $1.3 million for the late singer’s OK Kids Korral through the 21st Toby Keith & Friends Sweet 16 Golf Classic. His widow, Tricia Covel, and Sammy Hagar hosted the fundraiser, which helps run the free home for children with cancer. 

Niko Moon kicks off his 13-show American Palm Tour Oct. 2 in Rosemont, Illinois.

You can check out Lainey Wilson‘s Apple Music Sessions EP now, featuring her covers of The Beatles‘ “Come Together” and Lewis Capaldi‘s “Someone You Loved,” as well as a new version of her own “Devil Don’t Go There.” It was recorded in London.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

