Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson’s ‘Late’ appearance + a health update from The Oaks

todaySeptember 25, 2025

You can check out Lainey Wilson‘s Wednesday night appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on YouTube now. 

Five albums by Grand Ole Opry star and Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson are available on streaming services for the first time ever. Wild Weekend, If It’s All the Same to You (with Jan Howard), Always Remember, Ladies Choice and Nashville Mirrors were recorded between 1968 and 1980.

Longtime Oak Ridge Boys bass singer Richard Sterban has revealed he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March. While he’s been off the road since mid-May, he says he hopes to return in several months. Meanwhile, The Oak Ridge Boys continue to tour, booking dates into next year.  

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

