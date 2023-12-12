AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson’s TV slot + Cody Johnson’s holiday traditions

todayDecember 12, 2023

Lainey Wilson‘s set to perform her latest single, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, December 12. It’ll air at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Cody Johnson will deck the halls with his new CMT holiday special, A Cody Johnson Christmas, airing Wednesday, December 13, at 9 p.m. ET. While you wait for it, watch a preview and find out more about Cody’s holiday traditions on X, formerly Twitter.

As part of LOCASH‘s 12 Days of Christmas, they’re taking 30% off their “I Love This Life” camo koozie. Grab yours now at LOCASH’s merch store.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

