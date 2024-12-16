Nashville Notes: Little Big Town’s Christmas special + Gabby Barrett’s on TalkShopLive

Grand Ole Opry member Jeannie Seely is mourning the loss of her husband, Eugene Ward. He passed away Dec. 13 after recently being diagnosed with cancer. “My heart is broken now, but I am so grateful for the 15 years I had with Gene. I knew he was a good man when I married him, but as I experienced life with him, I learned he was a really great man,” Jeannie shares in a statement. “My love and respect for him grew daily, and it continues as I learn how much he touched the lives of so many people, some who only knew him by the example he set. It is comforting to know that others share that love and respect for him.” Eugene was 92.

Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The star-studded special will feature performances from Little Big Town, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Sheryl Crow and more. Carrie Underwood will guest appear on Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas. You can catch the holiday special Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Gabby Barrett will be on TalkShopLive on Tuesday to talk all things Christmas and take you behind the scenes of recording her new album, Carols and Candlelight. You can catch her livestream chat beginning at 5 p.m. ET at talkshop.live.