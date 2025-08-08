AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Loveless’ ‘Sleepless’ on vinyl + Drake White’s ‘Smile’

todayAugust 8, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Patty Loveless‘ Grammy-nominated Sleepless Nights covers album is now available on vinyl for the first time since its 2008 release. A Record Store Day Denim Blue version of the 16-track collection will follow on Aug. 15. 

Currently on the Damn Country Music Tour with Riley Green, Drake White has just released the new track “Nuthin’ But a Smile.” It’s his first original music this year, following July’s Scattered, Smothered, Covers EP.

“Tequila Time” is the latest release from Annie Bosko, as the California native prepares to put out her debut album this fall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%