Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Lucinda Williams’ ‘World’s Gone Wrong’ + Shenandoah heads to Mexico

todayOctober 30, 2025

Luke Bryan‘s added “Church on Cumberland Road” hitmakers Shenandoah to his 2026 Crash My Playa getaway Jan. 15-18 in Rivera Cancun, Mexico.

Lucinda Williams‘ new song, “The World’s Gone Wrong,” features Brittney Spencer and is from her new album of the same name, which comes out Jan. 23, 2026.

The Kentucky Headhunters‘ 2005 album, Big Boss Man, will be released digitally, on vinyl and on CD for the first time in two decades on Friday. It features a dozen covers from the Sony Music catalog, including “Honky Tonk Blues” and “Like a Rolling Stone.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

