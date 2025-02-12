AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Luke Combs’ new hunting gear + Jon Langston’s ‘Find You’

todayFebruary 12, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Need new turkey hunting gear? Luke Combs has you covered with his latest collaboration with Columbia. “Super pumped to let y’all know I’ve partnered with @Columbia1938 to design some Performance Hunting Gear just in time for turkey season this spring! It features @MossyOak ™ Greenleaf camouflage,” Luke announced on Instagram. You can check out the new collection now at columbia.com.

Jon Langston announced on social platform X that he’s dropping “Find You (Acoustic)” on Friday. Accompanying his post is the song’s grayscale cover art.

Lily Rose also shared that her new track, “I Know What I Want,” is hitting digital platforms on Feb. 28. While you wait, listen to a 17-second snippet on X.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%