Nashville Notes: Luke Combs’ new old song, Thomas Rhett’s TikTok trend & more

Luke Combs has thrilled fans by revealing that a song they’ve been waiting for him to release for five years is apparently on the way. Back in 2020, Luke posted a video of himself playing a song called “Sleepless in a Hotel Room,” which he said he wrote while missing his wife, Nicole Combs. On Wednesday Luke posted a screenshot of the song and wrote, “Y’all remember this one? A lot more where it came from.”

One of the highlights of Zach Top‘s year was performing at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. He’s released a live video performance “South of Sanity” from that show.

Thomas Rhett is getting in on the “In your 20s, there will be” trend, where people impart lessons they’ve learned while a mash-up of Billy Joel‘s “Piano Man” and Fleetwood Mac‘s “Silver Spring” plays. TR’s version features footage of himself and wife Lauren Akins, whom he’s known since first grade, over the years. There’s even footage of them in high school. “One day you’ll realize you’re in love with your best friend,” he captioned the video. “It’s VERY important you tell her that.”

Russell Dickerson also participated in the trend, but evidently just as an excuse for him to share footage of himself looking ridiculous. “In your 30’s [sic], there’s going to be a social media trend that has you reflecting on how far you’ve come,” he captioned his post. “It’s VERY important that you do NOT partake in that trend.”