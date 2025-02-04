Nashville Notes: Maddie & Tae’s tour openers + Ryan Hurd’s ‘Die for It’

Maddie & Tae have announced Kasey Tyndall and Just Jayne as openers for their upcoming Love & Light Tour, which kicks off April 10 in New York. Tickets are available now at maddieandtae.com.

“Chasing After You” singer Ryan Hurd is set to drop a new song, “Die for It,” on Friday. “Big week. The snowball is about to start rolling pretty fast down the hill. Do me a solid and pre-save DIE FOR IT before it comes out on Friday,” Ryan writes on social platform X while sharing a clip of the track.

Speaking of new music, Craig Campbell has shared he’s dropping a rerecorded version of “Missing You,” and it’ll be yours on Feb. 14.