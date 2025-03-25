AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Maren Morris’ ‘Dreamsicle’ + CMA Fest’s Riverside Retreat

March 25, 2025

The fourth album from Maren Morris, titled Dreamsicle, is set to arrive May 9. “Carry me through,” the first taste of the 14-track record, arrives Thursday. 

The 10th anniversary of Ty Herndon‘s Concert for Love & Acceptance will take place June 2 in Nashville at Luke Combs‘ Category 10, formerly known as Wildhose Saloon. Look for the lineup to be announced in the coming weeks. 

The Riverside Retreat four-day ticket for CMA Fest goes on sale Wednesday morning for the event that kicks off June 5 in Music City. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

