AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Maren Morris’ new book + Jake Worthington’s Nashville show

todayApril 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Maren Morris has teamed with her former schoolteacher and close friend Karina Argow to release her first picture book, Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure. To order signed copies and to see Maren on her book tour, head to addieant.com.

Jake Worthington has announced that he’s playing his debut headlining show in Nashville on August 22. You can purchase tickets now at prekindle.com.

Ryan Hurd is teaming up with pop artist Sasha Alex Sloan for a new song, “Go to Bed Sober.” It arrives Friday and is available for presave now. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%