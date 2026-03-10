AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Maren Morris’ Red Rocks symphony show + Vince Gill’s ‘Lonely’ EP

todayMarch 10, 2026

Preston Cooper’s follow-up to his debut hit, “Weak,” will be his new radio single, “One for the Road,” from his album Toledo Talkin’.

Vince Gill’s fifth EP in the 50 Years from Home series, titled Lonely’s What I Do, will arrive Friday. The Country Music Hall of Famer has also added second shows in Greenville, South Carolina; Hiawassee, Georgia; and Memphis, Tennessee, due to demand.

Maren Morris is set to play Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre July 19 with the Colorado Symphony. The Highwomen and Brittney Spencer will join her, as well. Presales start on Wednesday. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

