Nashville notes: Maren Morris’ ‘Songline’ + John Carter Cash’s ‘Snow’

todayJuly 31, 2025

Maren Morris reimagines eight of her hits, including “The Middle,” on Songline, available exclusively on Amazon Aug. 8. 

Craig Campbell raised more than $10,000 for the Kenny Campbell Foundation during July 24’s benefit at the Ryman. Michael Ray, Bryan White and others were part of the show to help the nonprofit named for Craig’s dad, who died of colorectal cancer at 36. 

You can check out John Carter Cash‘s new video for “Snow on the Sand” now. The only son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash will release his album, Pineapple John, on Sept. 12. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

