Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Maren Morris’ tour + Payton Smith’s ‘Up From Here’ EP

todayMarch 21, 2024

Maren Morris has announced her RSVP Redux Tour. The 11-date trek kicks off May 29 in San Francisco, California, and will feature fan-curated set lists every night. Tickets go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m. local time at Maren’s website.

Up-and-comer Payton Smith has announced the April 5 release of his Up From Here EP. “These five songs are reflection of some the most fun I’ve ever had making music. Can’t wait for ya to hear ’em,” he tells fans on Instagram. The Up From Here EP is available for presave now.

Thomas Rhett has rolled out new items in his merch store. They include T-shirts, a crewneck, a tote bag, a koozie and a hat. You can check the collection out now at thomasrhettshop.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

