AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Maren’s “Kiss the Sky” + Caylee’s “Breaking Dishes”

todayAugust 28, 2024

Background
share close
AD

The star-studded Toby Keith: American Icon airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and the next day on Peacock. Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Parker McCollum, HARDY, Ashley McBryde, Darius Rucker and more of your favorite stars will take the stage for tribute performances to Toby.

The lineup for Darius’ Riverfront Revival festival has been announced. Among those performing at the two-day festival are Hailey Whitters, Jamey Johnson, Sister Hazel and Hootie & The Blowfish. Riverfront Revival’s slated for Oct. 11-12 in North Charleston, South Carolina, and you can grab tickets now at riverfrontrevival.com.

Maren Morris has dropped a new song, “Kiss the Sky.” It’ll be featured on the soundtrack for DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot, due out Sept. 27.

Caylee Hammack‘s “Breaking Dishes” on Friday. You can hear a clip of the new track on Caylee’s Instagram and presave it ahead of its release now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%