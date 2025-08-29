AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Margo Price’s Loretta Lynn tribute + Janie Fricke’s lost albums

todayAugust 29, 2025

Background
share close
AD

You can check out the new live version of “Trailblazer” from Reba McEntire‘s show at Music City Rodeo back in May, complete with a surprise appearance by Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson.

Three rare albums from two-time CMA female vocalist of the year Janie Fricke are available on streaming services for the first time ever. Bouncin’ Back, Tributes to My Heroes, and Roses & Lace were recorded between 2000 and 2008.

Margo Price‘s new album, Hard Headed Woman, is out now. It’s the first time she’s recorded in Nashville. On Friday night she’ll celebrate by playing the Grand Ole Opry in a dress that belonged to Loretta Lynn.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%