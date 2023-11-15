AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Mark Chesnutt’s health update + ERNEST’s upcoming collab

todayNovember 15, 2023

’90s country star Mark Chesnutt has shared with fans an update on his health and touring plans. “I’ve made the decision, to take the time to get healthy. I’ll be coming off the road for the next couple of months to concentrate on getting well…..to take care of me, my family and so that I can get back out on the road, to give back to ALL of you,” the “Bubba Shot the Jukebox” hitmaker wrote in his statement. You can read the full statement on Mark’s Facebook.

ERNEST has been tapped by DJ and producer Steve Aoki for a new song, “Us.” The track arrives Friday, November 17, and is available to preview on Instagram now.

Oliver Anthony is hitting the road in 2024 for his Out Of The Woods tour with both stateside and international stops. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit Oliver’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

