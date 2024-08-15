AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  

    KERV 1230 AM

  

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Martina’s BLTA chicken salad recipe + Mitchell’s BTS video

todayAugust 15, 2024

Martina McBride has shared her BLTA chicken salad recipe on social platform X. “Bring on this salad! It’s fresh and has some good protein for everyone trying to up their daily intake,” she writes.

Mitchell Tenpenny is giving you a behind-the-scenes look at the filming for his “Devil or Ghost” music video with rock band Underoath. You can watch it now on YouTube. “Devil or Ghost” will be on Mitchell’s forthcoming album, The 3rd, which arrives Sept. 20 and is available for preorder now.

Thomas Rhett will perform a track off his upcoming album, About A Woman, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 21. You can catch it at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC. About A Woman releases Aug. 23 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

