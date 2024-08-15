Nashville notes: Martina’s BLTA chicken salad recipe + Mitchell’s BTS video

Martina McBride has shared her BLTA chicken salad recipe on social platform X. “Bring on this salad! It’s fresh and has some good protein for everyone trying to up their daily intake,” she writes.

Mitchell Tenpenny is giving you a behind-the-scenes look at the filming for his “Devil or Ghost” music video with rock band Underoath. You can watch it now on YouTube. “Devil or Ghost” will be on Mitchell’s forthcoming album, The 3rd, which arrives Sept. 20 and is available for preorder now.