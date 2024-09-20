Nashville notes: Mason ‘Dreams’ up debut album + Kip’s “Here to Work”

Kip Moore has dropped a new song, “Live Here to Work,” as he readies to kick off his Nomad World Tour. It’s Kip’s first independent release since parting ways with his longtime label home, MCA Nashville, in March. Tickets and a full list of dates for Kip’s headlining trek are available now at kipmoore.net. (Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Mason Ramsey‘s debut album, I’ll See You In My Dreams, is out. The 14-song project arrives via Atlantic Records and features the viral track “Blue Over You.” You can catch Mason performing the new tunes on his recently kicked-off headlining Fall Into Place Tour.