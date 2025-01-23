AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Mickey Guyton on Hell’s Kitchen + Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure lineup

todayJanuary 23, 2025

Kane Brown has added shows in Lake Tahoe, Southaven, Ridgedale and Allentown to his In The Air Tour. The Allentown date, slated for Aug. 29, will now be the wrap-up show for his tour. For tickets and Kane’s full tour schedule, visit kanebrownmusic.com.

Mickey Guyton‘s set to make an appearance on Thursday’s episode of Hell’s Kitchen. You can catch it at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Susan G. Komen has announced its annual Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure: Trisha Yearwood & Friends event happening March 26 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The star-studded bill includes Trisha, Lainey WilsonKeith UrbanLauren Alaina, Terri Clark, Amy Grant, Anita Cochran and Sheryl Crow. Tickets are available now at komen.org/how-to-help/band-as-one.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

