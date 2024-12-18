Nashville Notes: Mickey Guyton’s national anthem performance + Martina McBride unboxes her wine

Mickey Guyton performed the national anthem on Tuesday’s Emirates NBA Cup. If you missed it, you can rewatch her performance on social platform X.

Martina McBride recently shared a video of her seeing and unboxing her new Luna & Finn wine for the first time, and it’s up on X. To grab your bottle this holiday season, visit lunaandfinnwine.com.

Gabby Barrett was on TalkShopLive on Tuesday to answer fan questions and share behind-the-scenes stories about her Christmas album, Carols and Candlelight. You can rewatch the livestream and purchase a signed copy now at talkshop.live.