Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Mickey Guyton’s new track + Colt Ford’s ICU update

todayApril 8, 2024

Mickey Guyton is dropping a new song, “Scary Love,” on April 26. “This song came out of an experience when I was so close to losing the love of my life, Grayson. Life is so precious and can change in an instant. Scary Love is about that. Love you guys and thank you for being on this journey with me,” Mickey shares. You can presave “Scary Love” now to hear it as soon as it drops.

Colt Ford‘s publicist has shared an update on his condition following a heart attack. “Ford remains in the ICU, with his condition steadily improving in a positive direction. At this time, his family is requesting privacy and appreciates your continued thoughts and prayers,” the statement read.

Kimberly Perry is hitting the road on her headlining CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: Kimberly Perry (of The Band Perry). Joining Kimberly on select dates are rising artists Abbey Cone, HunterGirl, Jenna Paulette, Madeline Merlo and Tanner Adell. Tickets go on sale April 12 at 10 a.m. CT at kimberlyperry.com.

Amazon Music will livestream the upcoming Stagecoach Festival. Slated for April 26-28 in Indio, California, fans around the world will be able to enjoy performances from Eric Church, Jelly Roll, HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman and more from the comfort of their homes. For the full Stagecoach Festival lineup, head to stagecoachfestival.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

