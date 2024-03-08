AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Mickey Guyton’s “Woman” + Luke Grimes’ debut album

todayMarch 8, 2024

Mickey Guyton is celebrating International Women’s Day with her aptly titled new song, “Woman.” “Throughout history and even today, women have taken pain, setbacks, and doubt, and they turn that into inner strength, and they persevere to achieve incredible things. Releasing this on International Women’s Day seemed only fitting. We’re miracle workers, y’all!” shares Mickey.

Country newcomer and Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes has dropped his self-titled debut album. Out now via Mercury Nashville/Range Music, the 13-track project is produced by acclaimed producer Dave Cobb and features 10 songs written by Luke.

Maren Morris is celebrating the fifth anniversary of her sophomore album, GIRL, with a personal reflection on the project on Instagram. The 14-track record arrived in 2019, and spawned the hit singles “The Bones” and “Girl.” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

