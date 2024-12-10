Nashville Notes: Midland expands Get Lucky Tour + Caitlyn Smith sings ‘Christmas Without You’

Midland has added new 2025 dates to their Get Lucky Tour. Flatland Cavalry and Pug Johnson will open on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday at Midland’s website.

Dolly Parton has announced that she’ll be on TalkShopLive Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET to chat with Jessie James Decker about her new book, Billy the Kid Comes Home for Christmas, and sign randomly selected copies. You can tune in at talkshop.live.

Caitlyn Smith has dropped a performance video for her song “Christmas Without You,” which she recorded live in her living room. You can watch it now on YouTube.