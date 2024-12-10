AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Midland expands Get Lucky Tour + Caitlyn Smith sings ‘Christmas Without You’

todayDecember 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Midland has added new 2025 dates to their Get Lucky Tour. Flatland Cavalry and Pug Johnson will open on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday at Midland’s website.

Dolly Parton has announced that she’ll be on TalkShopLive Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET to chat with Jessie James Decker about her new book, Billy the Kid Comes Home for Christmas, and sign randomly selected copies. You can tune in at talkshop.live

Caitlyn Smith has dropped a performance video for her song “Christmas Without You,” which she recorded live in her living room. You can watch it now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%