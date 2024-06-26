AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Midland’s ‘Barely Blue’ + Niko Moon’s new track

todayJune 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Midland is set to drop their eight-track album, Barely Blue, on Sept. 20. While you wait, check out the opening track, “Lucky Sometimes,” and presave the project now. Additionally, tickets for their upcoming The Get Lucky Tour will go on sale Friday after Thursday’s presale.

Niko Moon will release a new summery song on Friday. You can check out a snippet now on social platform X. Niko’s latest full-length album is 2023’s BETTER DAYS.

Missed Tuesday night’s airing of CMA Fest or want to relive the star-studded action? Good news, you can stream the whole special now on Hulu. Performance videos from Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, Parker McCollum and more are also available on the Country Music Association’s YouTube Channel.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%