AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Midland’s “Old Fashioned Feeling” + ERNEST’s Stars for Second Harvest

todayMay 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Midland has dropped a new track, “Old Fashioned Feeling.” Of their release, the country group shares, “Sometimes it feels good to go for a swim in the blues, have a sip of that fiery nostalgia & live in the memory of something that was once so sweet that’s now turned bitter. Hope y’all enjoy it.”

ERNEST has enlisted HARDY, Jamey Johnson and Lukas Nelson to join him for his Stars for Second Harvest benefit concert, happening June 4 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Tickets are available now at ryman.com.

Country newcomer Vincent Mason, known for his viral song “Hell is a Dance Floor,” has signed a joint record deal with Interscope Records/UMG Nashville/Music Soup. “I’m so grateful to have Interscope, Universal Nashville, and Music Soup help bring our vision to life and keep building on what we’ve started. I couldn’t feel better about the team around me and I’m excited to get to work,” Vincent tells Billboard. Vincent’s debut EP, Can’t Just Be Me, arrives Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%