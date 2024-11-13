AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Miranda Lambert’s ‘Armadillo’ + Luke Grimes’ Yellowstone chat and ‘Black Powder’

todayNovember 13, 2024

Miranda Lambert has teamed with artist Ceci Mulia on an animated and colorful “Armadillo” music video, available to watch now on YouTube. “Armadillo” is off Miranda’s latest album, Postcards From Texas.

Picture this: David Nail sitting on a log by a warm campfire singing the yuletide classic “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Well, you don’t have to imagine that because that’s what he literally does in his new music video, which is up on YouTube. You can find David’s cover of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and four more holiday covers on his new EP, A Campfire Christmas, out now.

Luke Grimes recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about his headlining tour, country artist career and, of course, Yellowstone‘s final season. He also performed “Black Powder,” a track off his debut self-titled country album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

