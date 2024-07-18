AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Miranda’s Texas updates + Vincent Mason’s Opry debut

todayJuly 18, 2024

“Tell me you’re from Texas without telling me you’re from Texas,” Miranda Lambert cheekily wrote on social platform X. Her post featured the “Wranglers” singer and Texas native all smiles in photos with her husband, Brendan, and longtime band vocalist Gwen Sebastian

Jamey Johnson will drop two new tracks, “What A View” and “Trudy” featuring Randy Houser, on July 26, and they’re available for presave now.

Country up-and-comer Vincent Mason is making his Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept. 7. Luke Bryan surprised Vincent with the news while on tour together recently. “It has always been a dream to play the Opry. I’ve always seen the Opry as the home of country music and I’m looking forward to stepping into the circle for the first time,” Vincent tells the press. “Luke Bryan was an artist I heard and saw a lot growing up in Georgia. It was cool to hear that news from him with my family.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

