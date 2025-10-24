AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Mitchell Tenpenny’s ‘Therapy’ + Jake Owen’s ‘Dreams’

todayOctober 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Mitchell Tenpenny‘s new song, “Therapy,” is set to drop Oct. 31. You can check out the wacky visuals Mitchell’s come up with to promote the track on his socials. The first clip is set in an office and involves a character named Greg. Stay tuned to see what’s next.

Maren Morris‘ music video for “Beat the Devil” is out now. It features scenes from Sheriff Country; the song was created to promote the new CBS show.

Jake Owen‘s new album, Dreams to Dream, is set to be released Nov. 7. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%