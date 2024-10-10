AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Neil Perry goes solo + Cody Johnson adds new Nashville date

todayOctober 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD

The Band Perry‘s Neil Perry is dropping his debut solo track, “If You Can’t, Don’t,” on Oct. 25 and you can presave it now. Of his forthcoming release, Neil shares, “I wrote ‘If You Can’t, Don’t’ about those moments when we’re tempted to compromise ourselves. Staying true to who you are and what you believe in is far more important than anyone or anything that demands you to change. Nothing and no one is worth sacrificing your identity or values.”

Cody Johnson has added one more Nashville show to his Leather Deluxe Tour, citing “an overwhelming demand.” He’ll now headline Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15. Tickets for the Leather Deluxe Tour go on sale Friday at codyjohnsonmusic.com.

Grand Ole Opry member Carrie Underwood will return to the iconic venue for two shows on Nov. 16, and tickets can be purchased now at opry.com

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%