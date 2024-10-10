Nashville notes: Neil Perry goes solo + Cody Johnson adds new Nashville date

The Band Perry‘s Neil Perry is dropping his debut solo track, “If You Can’t, Don’t,” on Oct. 25 and you can presave it now. Of his forthcoming release, Neil shares, “I wrote ‘If You Can’t, Don’t’ about those moments when we’re tempted to compromise ourselves. Staying true to who you are and what you believe in is far more important than anyone or anything that demands you to change. Nothing and no one is worth sacrificing your identity or values.”

Cody Johnson has added one more Nashville show to his Leather Deluxe Tour, citing “an overwhelming demand.” He’ll now headline Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15. Tickets for the Leather Deluxe Tour go on sale Friday at codyjohnsonmusic.com.