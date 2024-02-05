AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: New album from Kacey Musgraves + Warren Zeiders’ “Heartbreaker”

todayFebruary 5, 2024

Kacey Musgraves teased her forthcoming new album on Sunday, February 4. While a release date for the as-yet-untitled project hasn’t been announced, its trailer and preorder links are now up on Kacey’s website.

Warren Zeiders has dropped a new song, “Heartbreaker.” The track, which Warren penned with Mags Duval and Julian Bunetta, arrives as his debut single, “Pretty Little Poison,” continues its ascent to the top of the country charts.

Lee Brice and Christian music duo for KING & COUNTRY have teamed up for a fresh collab, “Checking In.” The tune is off the soundtrack of Unsung Heroes, which hits theaters April 26.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

