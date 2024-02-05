Nashville notes: New album from Kacey Musgraves + Warren Zeiders’ “Heartbreaker”

Kacey Musgraves teased her forthcoming new album on Sunday, February 4. While a release date for the as-yet-untitled project hasn’t been announced, its trailer and preorder links are now up on Kacey’s website.

Warren Zeiders has dropped a new song, “Heartbreaker.” The track, which Warren penned with Mags Duval and Julian Bunetta, arrives as his debut single, “Pretty Little Poison,” continues its ascent to the top of the country charts.