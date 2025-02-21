Nashville Notes: New music from Anne Wilson, Ryan Griffin, Jonathan Hutcherson & Carter Faith

Anne Wilson is celebrating her birthday with a social-only release of “23,” a heartfelt tribute to her late brother, Jacob. “Today is my 23rd birthday and I can’t help but think of my brother Jacob. He lived 23 beautiful years of life before the Lord called him home,” Anne captions her Instagram Reel. “He sure made those years count and I hope to do the same with mine. I wrote this song a couple weeks ago to express all the ways I’m feeling today. I hope you all love it as much as I do.” Jonathan Hutcherson‘s dropped a new upbeat country ditty, “Work.” “It’s waking up with the sun/ Never quitting until it’s done/ All of them dues to pay/ Yeah, they ain’t gonna pay themselves/ Gonna do it, do it like daddy/ And his daddy did first/ Gonna put in that, put in that, put in that, put in that/ Work,” Jonathan sings in the life-inspired chorus.

Ryan Griffin has released a reflective new song, “Skin Deep.” Penned by Ryan, Rascal Flatts‘ Jay Demarcus and songwriter Ava Suppelsa, the ode chronicles life from the lens of homeless people, and will be featured in the movie, No Address, hitting theaters Feb. 28.

Carter Faith has released her soaring tear-soaked ballad, “If I Had Never Lost My Mind.” “This song is about the stories we tell ourselves in times of messiness. Whether it’s love lost or not, I can drive myself crazy remembering the pain and ruminating on the ‘what-if’s,'” Carter says. “This song grieves what would have happened ‘If I Had Never Lost My Mind…'”